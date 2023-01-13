No ‘sir’ or ‘madam’ in Kerala schools: Why Child Rights panel is opposing this1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Teacher is a more gender-neutral term than honorifics like 'sir' or 'madam' to address them, Child Rights panel said
All students are to address their school teachers as 'teacher' instead of 'sir' or 'madam', irrespective of their gender, as directed by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR).