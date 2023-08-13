No siren on VIP vehicles: Here's what Nitin Gadkari plans to do

No siren on VIP vehicles: Here's what Nitin Gadkari plans to do1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari plans to replace sirens on VIP vehicles with the sounds of Indian musical instruments to control sound pollution. He announced this during the inauguration ceremony of Pune's Chandni Chowk flyover.
Union Road Transport and Highways miniter Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said he is planning to end to sirens on VIP vehicles in a bid to control sound pollution. The union minister added that a new policy is being formulated where the siren sounds could be replaced with the sound of soothing Indian musical instruments like Basuri (flute), tabla, and shankh.