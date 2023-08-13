No siren on VIP vehicles: Here's what Nitin Gadkari plans to do

Union Road Transport and Highways miniter Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said he is planning to end to sirens on VIP vehicles in a bid to control sound pollution. The union minister added that a new policy is being formulated where the siren sounds could be replaced with the sound of soothing Indian musical instruments like Basuri (flute), tabla, and shankh.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of Pune's Chandni Chowk flyover on Saturday, Gadkari said, "Controlling sound pollution is very important. I am lucky that I got an opportunity to end the red light (beacon) on VIP's vehicle. Now, I am planning to put an end to sirens on VIP vehicles,"

"I am making a policy in which the siren sound would be replaced by the sound of Basuri (flute), tabla, and 'shankh'. I want people to be relieved from noise pollution." the union minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Chandni Chowk Flyover to solve the problem of traffic congestion in Pune: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated the Chandni Chowk Flyover on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtra's Pune in the presence of Maharashtra deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. Reportedly, at the ceremony, Gadkari asked Pawar and Chandrakant Patil to think of names for the flyover.

Officials say the multi-level flyover has been built to alleviate the traffic chaos in the Pune-Bangalore highway NH48 and the nearby local area of the highway.

Chandni Chowk served as a major junction connecting various areas such as Bavdhan, National Defence Academy, Pashan, Mulshi Road, Paud Road of Pune city, and the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass. Traffic chaos on the highway compelled the civic body to plan the redevelopment of Chandani Chowk.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Gadkari said “The main problem of traffic congestion in Pune city and district will be solved due to this bridge which is 16.98 km long and costing ₹865 crore.

“A total of 8 ramps have been constructed to go in 8 different directions from the same interchange, which will provide strong connectivity to various areas." the union minister added.

(With inputs from ANI)