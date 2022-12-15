No speedy resolution yet! Indian biz to wait longer for South African visa

Indian companies may have to wait longer for securing visas for South Africa as the government has admitted that its full visa waiting list would only be cleared by the end of June 2024. A slew of complaints has been registered by Indian businesses in the past few years about long delays in securing visas for South Africa. While Indian missions grant tourist and business e-visas to South Africans within a week, there is no reciprocal facility for Indian citizens at South African missions in India.

