No study on advantages, disadvantages of foreign investment in MSMEs: Govt

New Delhi: No specific study has been conducted by the government on the advantages and disadvantages of foreign investment in the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector from the competitiveness and viability point of view, said minister of state for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.
In a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the minister, however, said that the Centre is implementing various schemes and programmes aimed at the promotion and development of the MSME sector including the MSME Champions Scheme, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Micro and Small Enterprises - Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP).
He said, “To promote FDI, the government has put in place an investor-friendly policy, wherein most sector/activities including MSMEs except certain strategically important sectors are open for 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route."
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is an enabling policy, which is uniformly applicable irrespective of scale and size of eligible investee entities.
“To promote FDI, the government has put in place an investor-friendly policy, where most sector or activities including MSMEs except certain strategically important sectors/activities are open for 100% FDI under the automatic route, subject to sectoral laws, regulations or rules, security conditions and other state, local or regional regulations," the ministry said.
The minister also listed number of initiatives under AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to support the MSME sector. Some of those are Rs. 5 lakh crore collateral free automatic loans for business under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), including MSMEs, Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through Self Reliant India Fund.
This scheme has a provision for corpus of Rs.10,000 crore from Government of India, new revised criteria for classification of MSMEs, and new registration through ‘’Udyam Registration‘’ for Ease of Doing Business.
“Non-tax benefits extended for 3 years in case of an upward change in status of MSMEs and integration of Udyam Portal and National Career Service (NCS) of Ministry of Labour & Employment, as an outcome registered MSMEs are able to search for jobseekers on NCS," it said.
