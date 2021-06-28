'No such case...all lies': Dhankhar rejects Mamata's claim he was chargesheeted

Hours after Mamata Banerjee called West Bengal Governor 'a corrupt man', Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected all the allegations and said that he never expected the chief minister to engage in "sensation premised on misrepresentation and untruth".

Earlier in the day, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) was a corrupted man, "his name was in the charge sheet of 1996 hawala Jain case".

READ | West Bengal extends lockdown till 15 July, restrictions ease - What's allowed, what's not

"I have written three letters for removal of West Bengal Governor. He is a corrupt man, his name was in the chargesheet of hawala jain case in 1996," Banerjee said.

However, Dhankhar trashed the charges saying there was no such case or any chargesheet against him. He said the allegations levelled by the Chief Minister didn't have an iota of truth.

Never expected a leader of stature @MamataOfficial to engage in sensation premised on misrepresentation & untruth.



Still wondering what prompted her to engage in such act !



Am sure she will for sure reflect & generate scenario for working in togetherness for welfare of people. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 28, 2021





"Your Governor has not been charge sheeted. There is no such document. This is misinformation. I didn't expect this from a senior politician. I have not taken stay from any Court in hawala charge sheet because there was none," the West Bengal Governor said.

The Governor said that Banerjee should name the charge-sheet in which he was named. "I was never named in any of the charge-sheets in the Jain Hawala Case," he said.

He further said that he would not be cowed down under any circumstances. "I shall not be caved in come what may. I will do all I can in my command to serve the people of West Bengal," Dhankhar added.

"Never expected a leader of stature Mamata Banerjee to engage in sensation premised on misrepresentation and untruth. Still wondering what prompted her to engage in such act! Am sure she will for sure reflect and generate scenario for working in togetherness for welfare of people," the Governor tweeted.

When asked whether he will take any legal action against Mamata Banerjee, the Governor said that till date in Indian culture, no one has taken action against younger sister. "I would not go that way. I am sad. Mamata Ji is a mature leader. Why did she do this?" the Governor said.

The Governor has been at odds with the chief minister over many issues including post-poll violence in Bengal. He has been demanding the chief minister to stop political violence against the BJP workers.

The Governor has also visited some places where BJP supporters were attacked by the people said to be supporters of the TMC.

Jain Hawala Case was a massive politial and financial scandal in the 1990s in which money routed through hawala channels was claimed to have been given to top politicians across various parties. Among the named were L K Advani, V C Shukla, Sharad Yadav and many others. However, the charges against them didn't stand legal scrutiny and the case fell through.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics