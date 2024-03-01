‘No such letter’: UPPRPB issues alert on fake UP constable re-examination date on social media
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam 2024: UPPRPB warns against fake news of UP Police Constable exam dates circulating on social media. Official updates will be available on the UPPRPB website. Candidates advised to verify information on official platforms.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued an alert against rumours and fake re-examination of UP Police Constable recruitment exam dates circulating on social media. As per the fake circular, UP Police constable exam will be conducted on 20 and 21 June 2024. “No such letter/information has been issued by the Board," the board said.