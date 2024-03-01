Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  'No such letter': UPPRPB issues alert on fake UP constable re-examination date on social media

‘No such letter’: UPPRPB issues alert on fake UP constable re-examination date on social media

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam 2024: UPPRPB warns against fake news of UP Police Constable exam dates circulating on social media. Official updates will be available on the UPPRPB website. Candidates advised to verify information on official platforms.

The board has asked candidates to check the official website of the UPPRPB for any updates on the exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued an alert against rumours and fake re-examination of UP Police Constable recruitment exam dates circulating on social media. As per the fake circular, UP Police constable exam will be conducted on 20 and 21 June 2024. “No such letter/information has been issued by the Board," the board said.

The board has asked candidates to check the official website of the UPPRPB for any updates on the exams.

Taking to X, the board wrote, “Fake letter regarding written examination of constable recruitment-23 is being viral. No such letter/information has been issued by the Board. Information related to the examination will be published along with the release on the Board's website https://uppbpb.gov.in and official X handle @Upprpb @Uppolice."

