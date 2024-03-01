The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued an alert against rumours and fake re-examination of UP Police Constable recruitment exam dates circulating on social media. As per the fake circular, UP Police constable exam will be conducted on 20 and 21 June 2024. “No such letter/information has been issued by the Board," the board said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board has asked candidates to check the official website of the UPPRPB for any updates on the exams.

Taking to X, the board wrote, “Fake letter regarding written examination of constable recruitment-23 is being viral. No such letter/information has been issued by the Board. Information related to the examination will be published along with the release on the Board's website https://uppbpb.gov.in and official X handle @Upprpb @Uppolice." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

