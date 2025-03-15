No summon served: Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on son getting ED notice

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said there was “no question of appearing anywhere” as “no Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice was received”, an ANI report said, on Saturday. His son, Chaitanya Baghel was reportedly summoned by the ED in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering in a liquor scam.

“No notice has been received, so there is no question of appearing anywhere. We will certainly appear before them once we receive a notice. No notice has been received yet...ED's job is to create a deliberate media hype...Agencies are used to defame other individuals. That is what they have done so far...This is a conspiracy by the BJP to defame leaders…” Baghel told ANI.

Advertisement

The ED conducted searches at the Baghel's residence, his son Chaitanya Baghel and others on March 10. Sources said the raids were conducted at a total of 14 locations across Chhattisgarh. A day later, Baghel had lashed out at the BJP and claimed it was done without the Election Commission's permission and to create a media hype.

Advertisement

Also Read | Bhupesh Baghel says voting machines changed ahead of Lok Sabha elections result

Baghel alleges defamation He had also dismissed the alleged recovery of ₹33 lakh from his residence as insignificant and accused the authorities of attempting to defame him.

“On one hand, they came here without the permission of ECI, and secondly, they brought the machine to create hype, they recovered only ₹33 lakhs. They just want to defame me. They don't have anything else with them. I haven't received any summons. I am not running away. Whenever I go out of state, there is a raid. It has been 4 years, till now you couldn't probe properly, because they know that they can't win in the court,” he said.

Advertisement

ED searches at Baghel's residence Speaking to reporters on March 10, Baghel said, "At around 7.30 in the morning I was reading the newspaper, ED came to my house and I welcomed them."

Further explaining the turn of events, he said, "I asked them about the search warrant. He asked about my phone and I refused. We are an agricultural family and we have 140 acres of land. ED found around 33 lakhs from my home. "He further alleged the BJP of using investigative agencies to trouble opposition leaders and said, “The citizens of the country now know that the BJP uses CBI, ED to trouble others. If the search operation ended just in hours in the home of a former chief minister, then they did not find anything.”

Advertisement

"BJP is furious due to a few reasons. One of them is that I made the General Secretary recently," he added.

In a post on X, Baghel said, “ED has left the house. They found three things in my house. Pen drive containing conversation about transaction of crores between Manturam and Dr. Puneet Gupta (Dr. Raman Singh's son-in-law). Papers of SAIL company of Dr. Raman Singh's son Abhishek Singh.”

Advertisement

"The total of farming, dairy, Stridhan and "cash in hand" in the entire joint family is about 33 lakh rupees, the account of which will be given to them. The main thing is that ED officials have not been able to provide any ECIR number," he said.

As per the sources, the raids were conducted at a total of 14 locations across Chhattisgarh in the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the liquor trade in Chhattisgarh, involving alleged suspected illegal commissions and money laundering.

ED's allegations The ED has alleged that a cartel of government officials, politicians, and liquor businessmen ran a scheme that illegally collected around ₹2,161 crore from the sale of liquor in the state between 2019 and 2022.

Advertisement