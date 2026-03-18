No Swiggy, no Zomato, no maids: Gurugram society names and shames defaulters over unpaid dues

A Gurugram housing society has triggered controversy after its RWA warned that residents who fail to clear maintenance dues could lose access to domestic help, car-washers and delivery services from apps like Zomato and Swiggy.

The move by the RWA of Uppal Southend, a residential colony spread across roughly 100 acres in Gurugram, has divided residents, with some supporting the push for payments while others calling the action harsh and unnecessary.

The colony is located around 10km from luxury residential complex DLF Camellias and houses several hundred families. Outside the society’s main gate, a yellow board has reportedly been placed listing the names of residents who have not paid their monthly maintenance charges, the Hindustan Times reported.

Also Read | Employee in Gurugram lost job offer after revealing next employer

According to residents, the monthly charges range between ₹1,100 and ₹1,300 depending on the size of the house.

A notice circulated within the community warned that services like domestic help, car washing and deliveries could be suspended until pending dues are cleared.

“Please note that effective today, all non-essential services – including maid services, car washing, and delivery services – will be suspended until the dues are fully cleared,” the notice stated.

Residents said the message was shared on the society’s Telegram group, the MyGate application and the colony’s physical notice board.

RWA Says Recovery Drive Has Been Underway RWA president SK Yadav said the society has been trying to recover pending dues for months and has repeatedly reminded residents to clear their payments.

“We have sent several reminders to the residents about their dues through the MyGate app,” he said.

He also clarified that the restriction on entries has not yet been implemented for domestic workers or gig delivery personnel.

The decision followed a General Body Meeting held on 8 March where residents reportedly demanded stronger action against defaulters.

According to the RWA, the warning has already had some impact. Out of approximately ₹44 lakh in outstanding maintenance dues, around ₹10 lakh has been recovered following the latest push.

Yadav explained that the maintenance funds are used for several essential services within the colony. These include upkeep of CCTV cameras, maintenance of security gates, installation of convex mirrors, repair of pipelines, street lighting and efforts to tackle waterlogging in the area.

Residents Question The Decision However, not everyone in the colony agrees with the approach taken by the RWA.

Rajesh Khantana, who served as the RWA president between 2019 and 2023, said the board should have engaged more directly with residents before issuing such a notice.

“The board should have followed up with the residents and tried to understand the grievances before putting such a notice,” he said.

Other residents also argued that suspending services or publicly naming defaulters could escalate tensions within the community.

Parmod Goyal, whose name appeared on the list displayed outside the gate, said the decision was unfair.

“The action taken by the RWA is not correct; they should have tried to contact the families personally,” he said.

Another resident, Biram Prakash told HT, expressed even stronger criticism, saying some residents were dissatisfied with the quality of maintenance provided.