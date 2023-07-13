No tax waiver for Tesla, says official as Elon Musk-led company mulls manufacture of 500,000 EVs in India1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:51 PM IST
Indian authorities have denied considering a duty waiver for Tesla. The government had previously refused to lower import taxes on Tesla cars, but discussions on incentives have recently taken place.
Indian authorities have dismissed claims that it is considering duty waiver for Elon Musk-led Tesla. The announcement came amid reports that Tesla was discussing an investment proposal to make about half a million electric vehicles annually at a local factory. While India remains keen for Tesla to manufacture vehicles within the country, the company had previously said it wanted to begin with exports in order to test the strength of demand.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×