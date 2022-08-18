‘No terror angle, probing all aspects', says Maharashtra Dy CM on boat found with 3 Ak-47s, bullets2 min read . 05:46 PM IST
- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said on Thursday that three AK-47 rifles, bullets were found on a mysterious boat
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that there is "no confirmation of any terror angle" following a mysterious boat loaded with weapons was recovered near the Harihareshwar beach, while noting that the government is not ruling out anything and investigation is underway to probe all aspects.
Security was tightened in the Raigad region of Maharashtra after the recovery of a mysterious boat loaded with weapons near the Harihareshwar beach on Thursday, news agency ANI report said. "There is no confirmation of any terror angle. The boat has just drifted here. We are not ruling out anything, investigating all aspects. Police have been asked to be on high alert," said Fadnavis. He further stated that “some details cannot be revealed as it may spread an atmosphere of fear."
The Deputy Chief Minister informed that three AK-47 rifles were found on the boat which came towards the Kokan coast “due to high tide," and that the Central agencies have been informed about the developments. "No possibilities of any consequences would be taken lightly," said Fadnavis.
The Deputy CM said that instructions have been given to the police and administration to be prepared, stating, “the boat belongs to an Australian citizen. Boat's engine broke out in the sea, people were rescued by a Korean boat. It has now reached Harihareshwar beach. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police and administration have been instructed to be prepared."
Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has been put on the job and additional force will be deployed "if necessary", while he noted “ATS is also working on it. The additional force will also be deployed if necessary. All the precautions needed to be taken as per the norms of abundant caution."
Providing further details about the boat, Fadnavis said that 'Ladyhan' named boat is owned by Australian women, her husband James Herbert is the captain of the boat. According to local police officials, no person was present in the boat but some arms, including an AK-47, and ammunition were found. Following the development, a team of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) was rushed to the spot, they said.
"The Coast guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed and investigations are underway," police officials added. The presence of the mysterious boat raised alarm bells as Mumbai had been targeted by Pakistan-based terrorists on November 26, 2008 by terrorists who had entered the city by sea route.
(With inputs from ANI)
