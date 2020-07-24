No third party interference needed in India-China border issue: Chinese envoy

NEW DELHI: China’s ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday took exception to remarks by his British counterpart Philip Barton on the ongoing India-China border tensions stating that it was a bilateral issue that required no “third party interference".

“Noted remarks regarding #China by British High Commissioner to India, rife with mistakes & false allegations. Boundary question falls within bilateral scope [between] #China & #India. We have wisdom & capability to properly handle differences. No need for third party interference," Sun said in a Twitter post in the early hours of Friday.

“Real challenges in #SouthChinaSea come from powers outside the region stirring up territorial & maritime disputes & undermining regional peace & stability. On #HongKong affairs, #China’s HK allows no foreign interference," Sun said in a second post.

The posts were in response to Barton on Thursday saying that China’s actions world over – in the South China Sea, in Hong Kong and in the border standoff with India -- posed a challenge and that the United Kingdom was “clear sighted" about the implications of this. He said the UK hoped for “positive and constructive engagement" with China on issues like climate change.

Barton’s comments came in response to questions posed by Indian journalists at his first press conference after being posted to India. In his remarks he had said that he welcomed the lessening of tensions between India and China on the border through talks.

“There are challenges around the world on all sorts of Chinese actions, for us Hong Kong particularly is a focus, clearly for India the LAC (Line of Actual Control border) is a particular focus," Barton said and condoled the death of 20 Indian army personnel in a clash with Chinese soldiers at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh on 15 June.

Britain has its own concerns about a range of Chinese actions and decided to remove equipment supplied by China’s Huawei from all its telecommunications networks by 2027 on the back of security concerns.

