The recent directive from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for curd sachets to be labeled with their Hindi name has sparked controversy in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The opposition parties in both states have accused the FSSAI of attempting to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states. However, following the opposition, FSSAI revises guidelines on using the term 'Curd' along with several designations.

Tamil Nadu's state-run milk brand Aavin has said it will only use the Tamil word 'tayir' to denote curd, while Karnataka's Nandini brand, which sells products such as milk, curd, ghee, and sweets, has been ordered to print the Hindi word 'dahi' on its sachets.

JD(S) leader and former state Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has accused the FSSAI of hijacking Nandini products and imposing Hindi on Kannadigas.

While TN Chief Minister M K Stalin hasslammed the move as an attempt to "impose Hindi", Dairy Development Minister SM Nasar admitted the government had received a letter asking it to implement the directive before August. The BJP's state unit also wanted the FSSAI to withdraw the notification.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin posted a news report on FSSAI directing Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to label curd as "dahi" prominently.

And Nasir commented, there is no place for Hindi in the State.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy took exception to the inclusion of the term Dahi on the curd packets of Nandini, a popular brand of KMF.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) second-in-command called it ‘Hindi imposition’ on Kannadigas.

"Knowing that Kannadigas are opposed to Hindi imposition, it is wrong for the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to order KMF to print Hindi Dahi on the packet of Nandini probiotic curd," said.

He said Nandini is the "property of the Kannadigas, the identity of the Kannadigas and the lifeline of the Kannadigas".

"Despite knowing this, the ego of Hindi imposition has been displayed," he added.

He alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Mandya visit had said in a meeting that Nandini would be merged with Gujarat's Amul.

(With inputs from agencies)

