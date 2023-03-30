‘No to Dahi’: Why southern states want renaming of curd packets

The recent directive from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for curd sachets to be labeled with their Hindi name has sparked controversy in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The opposition parties in both states have accused the FSSAI of attempting to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states. However, following the opposition, FSSAI revises guidelines on using the term 'Curd' along with several designations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}