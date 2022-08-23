The government has notified the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates & Collection) Rules, 2008 on 5th December, 2008, and the said rules, as amended from time to time, are applicable for determination of user fee for all public funded projects and private funded projects where agreement and contracts have been executed and bids invited on or after 5th December, 2008. For the private funded project agreements and contracts executed or bids invited before 5th December, 2008, the fee collection is as per the provisions of the National Highways (collection of Fees by any person for the use of Section of National Highways /Permanent Bridge /Temporary Bridge on National Highways) Rules, 1997; and the National Highways (Rate of fee) Rules, 1997 and the respective contract agreement.