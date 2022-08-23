Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government
A social media post claiming that people travelling on the national highways from now on will not require to pay any toll tax if the return journey is done within 12 hours and attributing it to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari.
The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking department has clarified that there is no such order being issued by the government and the viral message on relaxation of tall tax is indeed fake.
On its Twitter handle PIB Fact Check team tweeted," A social media post is making a false claim that you will not have to pay any toll tax on the return journey if you can return within 12 hours during your journey as per the order of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari," when translated loosely to English from Hindi.
The government has notified the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates & Collection) Rules, 2008 on 5th December, 2008, and the said rules, as amended from time to time, are applicable for determination of user fee for all public funded projects and private funded projects where agreement and contracts have been executed and bids invited on or after 5th December, 2008. For the private funded project agreements and contracts executed or bids invited before 5th December, 2008, the fee collection is as per the provisions of the National Highways (collection of Fees by any person for the use of Section of National Highways /Permanent Bridge /Temporary Bridge on National Highways) Rules, 1997; and the National Highways (Rate of fee) Rules, 1997 and the respective contract agreement.
The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government.
As per National Highways Fee Rules 2008, there is no such provision for exemption to persons residing within a certain radius of user fee plaza.
However, the facility of monthly pass at the rate of ₹315 per month for the financial year 2022-23 for unlimited trips though a fee plaza is available to a person owning a vehicle registered for non commercial purposes and residing within 20 kilometers from the fee plaza as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, provided a service road or alternative road is not available for use. In addition, this provision is not applicable in case of closed user fee collection system.
