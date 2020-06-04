Establishing stringent rules for worshipers, the health ministry clearly stated, “Touching of statues/idols / holy books etc will not to be allowed. Large gatherings or congregation continue to remain prohibited. In view of potential threat of spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed. No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc.to be allowed inside the religious place. Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.," the union health ministry guidelines said.