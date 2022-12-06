No train delays during winters, Railways increases max speed of trains to 75 kmph

It has been decided that with the use of fog devices in locomotives, the maximum permissible speed during foggy/inclement weather conditions can be enhanced from 60 kmph to 75 kmph, the Railways said
NEW DELHI :To avoid delay of trains during the foggy season, the Indian Railways has decided to enhance the maximum permissible speed of trains to 75 km per hour from the present 60 km per hour.
“It has been decided that with the use of fog devices in locomotives, the maximum permissible speed during foggy/inclement weather conditions can be enhanced from 60 kmph (km per hour) to 75 kmph," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
It added that reliable fog safe devices, if available, may be provided to the Loco Pilots in all locomotives running in fog affected areas during fog.
The ministry has asked railway zones to keep adequate supply of detonators --detonating signals, otherwise known as detonators or fog signals, are appliances which are fixed on the rails and when an engine passes over them, they explode with a loud report so as to attract the attention of the driver.
“Lime marking across the track at the sighting board (or at distant signal in case of double distant signals) must be done," it added.
The ministry said in a statement said that all signal sighting boards, whistle boards, fog signal posts and busy vulnerable level crossing gates, which are accident-prone, should either be painted or provided with yellow/black luminous strips. The work of repainting for their proper visibility should be completed before the onset of the foggy season.
Lifting barriers at busy level crossings, where necessary, to be provided with yellow/black luminous indication strips, it stated.
“The new existing Seating Cum Luggage Rakes (SLRs) are already being fitted with LED-based flasher tail lights, therefore, the existing SLRs with fixed red lights should be modified and fixed with LED lights. This will be a very important step to ensure safety in foggy weather," it added.
It has also asked the national transporter to ensure that retro reflective strips in ‘sigma’ shape for identification of stop signals were provided as per existing instructions.
The Railways may also create infrastructure at new/additional crew changing locations.
“In view of increased hours on road, the Railways may create infrastructure at new/additional crew changing locations. Simultaneously, the loco/crew/rake links be reviewed during the period of fog. All crews (Loco Pilots/Assistant Loco Pilots and Guards) on stationary duty should be utilized for train working especially during fog," it said.
It also directed loco pilots to observe all precautions during foggy season. “During fog, when the loco pilot in his judgment feels that visibility is restricted due to fog, he shall run at a speed at which he can control the train so as to be prepared to stop short of any obstruction; this speed shall in any case not be more than 75 Kmph."
“Loco Pilots to whistle frequently to warn the gatemen and road users of an approaching train at level crossings," it added.
