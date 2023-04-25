‘No vacancy for PM post’: BJP's Shahnawaz mocks Nitish Kumar over meeting with Mamata Banerjee2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 06:00 AM IST
- On April 12, Nitish had a meeting with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and former MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.
JP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain took a swipe over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his recent meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and stated that there is no opportunity for the Prime Ministerial position in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
