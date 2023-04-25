JP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain took a swipe over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his recent meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and stated that there is no opportunity for the Prime Ministerial position in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As reported by ANI, CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav called on Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah on Monday.

The meeting between Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee held importance as it was perceived as a step towards uniting the opposition parties against the NDA-led BJP government at the national level before the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the two leaders sought to send out a message of Opposition unity, with the Trinamool Congress chief saying that she wants the BJP "to be reduced to zero" in the next general elections.

Reacting to the meeting, Shahnawaz Hussain said it will bear no fruit as the BJP-led NDA will return for a third, straight term at the hustings under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Nitish Kumar took our support and became CM. His party is in the third position [in terms of MLAs in Bihar] and he is dreaming of becoming the country's PM," said the BJP leader.

"Nitish Kumar knows that there is no vacancy for the post of Prime Minister in the country, which is why he is saying that he is not a candidate and is only uniting the Opposition," the former Union minister told ANI.

After the meeting, Mamata Banerjee held a press conference, with the Bihar CM and his deputy seated by her side.

Pitching for a united opposition, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, "We will go ahead together. We have no personal ego, we want to work together collectively. I have made just one request to Nitish-ji. Jayaprakash (Narayan ) ji's movement started from Bihar."

"We have an all-party meeting in Bihar to decide how to take this forward. But for starters, we must send out a message that we are together. I have said earlier that I have no objection (to a grand Opposition alliance against the BJP). I want the BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with media's support and lies," Mamata added.

On April 12, Nitish had a meeting with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and former MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said it was a "historic step" towards Opposition unity and for an "ideological fight".

Rahul Gandhi, who posted a picture of himself with Kharge, JDU, and RJD leaders, said they are "standing together, will fight together for India".

"In this battle of ideology, a historic step has been taken today towards Opposition unity. (We are) standing together, will fight together - for India!" Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet after the meeting with the Bihar chief minister.