‘No vacancy for PM post, its for Narendra Modi’: Union Minister on 2024 polls

Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Monday said that there is 'no vacancy' for the post of Prime Minister as the opposition is 'out of the race' and Narendra Modi will take the position again in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Monday said that there is 'no vacancy' for the post of Prime Minister as the opposition is 'out of the race' and Narendra Modi will take the position again in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
"Her party (Apna Dal-Sonelal) has contested four elections with the BJP and got good results. 2024 elections are near and the opposition is out of the race and we are going to form a government again at the Centre," Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry told PTI here.
"Her party (Apna Dal-Sonelal) has contested four elections with the BJP and got good results. 2024 elections are near and the opposition is out of the race and we are going to form a government again at the Centre," Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry told PTI here.
"There is no vacancy for the post of PM. This post is for Narendra Modi," she added.
"There is no vacancy for the post of PM. This post is for Narendra Modi," she added.
Opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (United), Bharat Rashtra Samiti (earlier Telangana Rashtra Samithi) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are at loggerheads for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (United), Bharat Rashtra Samiti (earlier Telangana Rashtra Samithi) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are at loggerheads for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recently called for Mahagathbandhan and urged all the parties including Congress to come together to fight against BJP. He also held several meetings to strengthen the Opposition for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. This came after JD(U) broke alliance with the BJP in Bihar and formed a new government with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recently called for Mahagathbandhan and urged all the parties including Congress to come together to fight against BJP. He also held several meetings to strengthen the Opposition for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. This came after JD(U) broke alliance with the BJP in Bihar and formed a new government with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Last year, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also made various attempts to strengthen the unity of the opposition parties against PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 General elections.
Last year, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also made various attempts to strengthen the unity of the opposition parties against PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 General elections.
Similarly, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao also used the same approach with few differences which remained unsuccessful. KCR ’s dreams of forging a federal front excluding the Congress and the BJP were unravelling, as most opposition parties headed for the Congress camp.
Similarly, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao also used the same approach with few differences which remained unsuccessful. KCR ’s dreams of forging a federal front excluding the Congress and the BJP were unravelling, as most opposition parties headed for the Congress camp.
He had met a series of party bosses to push for the front, including Banerjee, Deve Gowda of Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), M.K. Stalin of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). However, the only leader who openly backed KCR was Reddy.
He had met a series of party bosses to push for the front, including Banerjee, Deve Gowda of Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), M.K. Stalin of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). However, the only leader who openly backed KCR was Reddy.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.