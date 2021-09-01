Covid vaccination: In a bid to vaccinate everyone, Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district has directed banks to release pensions to only vaccinated people. It has also made vaccination compulsory for availing rations from government-run outlets.

MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar district, on Wednesday said that his administration has launched a drive with the slogan 'no vaccination, no ration'. “To avail ration facility, the BPL and antyodaya cardholders, around 2.9 lakhs in number, will need to take vaccine compulsorily," Ravi said.

He added that the district has also given the slogan of 'no vaccination, no pension'. “We have around 2.20 lakh pensioners in the district. We have instructed all the banks in this regard. These measures are part of our efforts to vaccinate everyone in the district," the deputy commissioner said.

Karnataka: 32 college students test positive for Covid in Kolar

Thirty-two students have tested positive for Covid in a college in Karnataka's Kolar KGF College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed on Wednesday.

"32 students are infected with Covid in a college in KGF nursing college. All of them are Kerala returnees. I will visit the college and take action against the college management," said the Minister.

Sudhakar said that the Covid has been brought under control to 700-800 cases per day from as high as 50,000 cases per day while adding that the government has worked hard to mitigate the pandemic.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,217 new infection cases, 1198 recoveries and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 18,386 active cases in the state as of now.

