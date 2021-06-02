Firozabad: In a bid to encourage Covid-19 vaccination, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad has ordered that government employees will not receive their salaries unless they are vaccinated, news agency PTI reported.

Chief Development Officer, Charchit Gaur said that District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has issued an oral order of "no vaccination, no salary".

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday relaxed the corona curfew in three more districts, making the relaxation applicable in 64 out of the 75 districts of the state.

In a bid to understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in the urban and remote areas of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to conduct a "sero survey" in the state.

"The samples will be collected from June 4 and will enable an assessment of the updated status of the infection at different scales, including gender and age," the chief minister said, PTI reported.

The survey involves testing the blood serum of a group of individuals to determine the presence of antibodies against the coronavirus.

The report of the survey is expected to be released by the end of June.

UP has a recovery rate of around 97 per cent and a positivity rate of below one per cent.





