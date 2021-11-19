In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Madhya Pradesh district has tightened the rules to buy liquor from stores. A district excise officer in Madhya Pradesh said that verbal assurance of being fully vaccinated against coronavirus will be enough to purchase liquor.

“No vaccination proof is required...just verbal assurance of being fully vaccinated is enough..those who drink don’t lie..." ANI quoted Khandwa district excise office RP Kirar as saying.

The district administration had earlier instructed all liquor stores in Khandwa to sell alcohol only to those fully vaccinated against the virus.

“According to the instructions given in the meeting called by the district administration Khandwa, at present every citizen has to be vaccinated under the mega vaccination campaign being run for the prevention of coronavirus infection in the district. For this it is directed that the sale of liquor from all the 55 country and 19 foreign liquor shops operating in the district should be done only to those persons/consumers who have got both the doses of the vaccine," the order read.

MP| No vaccination proof is required...just verbal assurance of being fully vaccinated is enough..those who drink don’t lie...: Khandwa district excise officer RP Kirar on only those who are completely vaccinated against COVID are sold liquor from licensed liquor vends (18.11) https://t.co/jIFoQDcgFu pic.twitter.com/wSMZvgssjh — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to receive both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and said "vaccine is safe and beneficial for both pregnant women and new mothers."

While appealing to the people of Madhya Pradesh to receive both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Chief Minister said that India has waged a successful war against the onslaught of the coronavirus under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Vaccine is the most powerful weapon against coronavirus and all eligible beneficiaries must receive both doses of the vaccine for complete protection," Chouhan said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.