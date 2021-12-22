The Haryana government on Tuesday barred unvaccinated people from public places including marriage hall, hotel, and banks. “Those who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed at public places after January 1- marriage hall, hotel, bank, any mall, any government office, bus," state Health Minister Anil Vij said.

The state today reported 43 fresh Covid cases, that took the total tally to 7,72,271. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 10,062 with one more fatality - reported from Sirsa district.

Among the districts, Gurugram, Panchkula and Faridabad reported 23, eight and six cases respectively. The number of active cases of the infection stands at 234 in the state, while the number of recoveries is 7,61,952.

Haryana's Gurugam has fully vaccinated 100% of its adult population and has become the first district in the state to achieve this landmark achievement.

"Gurugram vaccinated both doses to its 100 per cent citizens against coronavirus, Gurugram is the first district of Haryana to achieve this remarkable achievement. 128 per cent of citizens got the first jab while 100 per cent got the second dose as well. Thanks to Gurugram citizens for their support," Deputy Commissioner's Office said in a tweet.

