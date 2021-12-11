Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar has announced that those who have not been vaccinated, will be barred from public places such as fair price shops, business establishments, supermarkets, theaters, wedding halls,shopping malls,garment shops, banks and liquor stores, according to ANI.

He said measures have been taken to send those who have not been vaccinated to nearby centers.

On Friday, the Health Department in Tamil Nadu urged the Higher Education Ministry in the State to allow only vaccinated students to enter the premises of universities and colleges. This came after nine students tested Covid positive at a college in the city.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, along with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sekar Babu, chaired a meeting of top officials of various universities and colleges on the Covid protocols that need to be intensified in educational institutions.

During the meeting, Subramanian said the institutions should function by adhering to the Covid protocols, including wearing a facial mask, maintaining social distancing and conducting classes on a rotational basis.

With nine students testing positive at the Anna University, Chennai, recently, the Higher Education Ministry should issue an advisory that vaccinated students alone be allowed to enter the colleges and universities, Subramanian said.

He cited lack of vaccination of students was one of the reasons for the decision. "Till date, only 46 per cent of students in Tamil Nadu have received the first dose of the vaccine while 12 per cent of students got the second," he said.

With inputs from agencies

