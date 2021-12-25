Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district administration issued a 'no vaccine, no entry' order. Under this, those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to enter commercial, industrial, private, or public establishments, wedding halls, malls, cinema halls, restaurants, hotels, and government or semi-government offices.

The campaign is applicable from December 25.

Maharashtra has reported a rise in coronavirus cases along with Omicron variants. The state accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (108) in the country. While the state's Covid-19 caseload has risen to 66,54,755. A total of 1,41,404 have died due to Covid-19 the state to date. Yesterday, the state reported 1,410 new coronavirus cases, which is the in almost two months. On November 3, Maharashtra had reported 1,193 new Covid-19 cases.

There are 8,426 active cases in Maharashtra. Mumbai city reported 673 cases and one death. The caseload in the city rose to 7,69,283 and the death toll reached 16,368. The larger Mumbai division reported 962 cases and four deaths. Nashik division reported 112 new cases, Pune division 275 new cases, Kolhapur division 16, Aurangabad division 11, Latur division 14, Akola division 6, and Nagpur division 14 new cases.

According to mygov.in data, Maharashtra has vaccinated a total of 13,00,95,690 people. of which 5.07 crore are fully vaccinated while 7.93 crore people have taken the first shot of the vaccine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!