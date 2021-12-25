Maharashtra has reported a rise in coronavirus cases along with Omicron variants. The state accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (108) in the country. While the state's Covid-19 caseload has risen to 66,54,755. A total of 1,41,404 have died due to Covid-19 the state to date. Yesterday, the state reported 1,410 new coronavirus cases, which is the in almost two months. On November 3, Maharashtra had reported 1,193 new Covid-19 cases.

