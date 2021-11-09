In order to boost Covid vaccination, Maharashtra's Thane Municipal Corporation has said its employees who have not taken even a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will not be paid salaries. Besides, the staff who have not taken their second vaccine dose within the stipulated period will also not get their salaries. The municipality has made it compulsory for all the employees to submit vaccination certificates at their respective offices.

The decision was taken yesterday during a meeting of senior Thane Municipal Corporation including civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske. The measures are part of an effort to achieve the target of 100% vaccination in the city by this month-end, Mhaske said.

The mayor sought the cooperation of the citizens in achieving the target and appealed to them to take the vaccines and those who have taken one jab to take their second dose as well. The municipal corporation has made available different vaccination centres, including 'on-wheels' inoculation facilities and jumbo vaccination centres.

In addition to this, under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' programme, health employees, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, and nurses will go door-to-door and collect details of those who have not taken the vaccine, and all such people will be given the jabs. A total of 167 teams have been formed for the purpose.

The garbage collection vehicles moving in the city will also spread the message about the importance of Covid vaccination. Yesterday, Thane district added 139 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths. The district's infection count has surged to 5,66,687, while death toll has climbed to 11,545. The COovid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03%. In the neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,185, while the death toll stands at 3,289.

