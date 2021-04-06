No vaccine shortage in any part of country: Vardhan after high-level meeting

The health minister cautioned that there is a high rapid antigen tests (RAT) proportion in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra which should ideally by RTPCR, the golden standard of covid-19 testing. The union health minister said that the testing capacity of the private sector is underutilized in these States. While the cases were on the rise since the past few weeks, the national cumulative fatality rate (CFR) has become 1.30% now. India’s vaccination coverage has crossed 8.31 crore doses with single largest vaccination in the last 24 hours of more than 43 lakh doses administered. The total number of tests has also surpassed 25 crores on Tuesday.