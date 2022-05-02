No country can emerge victorious in the Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, adding that India was for peace and it appealed for an end to the war.

Addressing a joint press event with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, the Prime Minister also said that due to the turmoil in Ukraine war, commodity prices have increased.

“Talks are the only way forward," PM Modi said. Further talking about the crisis in Ukraine, the PM said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war will impact developing countries as well.

He also said India is also concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.

On his part, Scholz said Russia has violated the UN charter by attacking Ukraine. He said he has also invited PM Modi for G-7 summit in Germany.

PM Modi further said that India and Germany have decide to set up green hydrogen taskforce. India is committed to quick progress in free trade agreement negotiations with European Union, the PM said.

PM Modi and Scholz co-chaired the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations today afternoon. The two leaders held a one-on-one discussion before the delegation-level talks.

This was the Prime Minister's first meeting with Scholz after he assumed the office of the Chancellor in December last year.

PM Modi had landed in Germany early this morning on the first leg of his three-nation tour. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote in English and German: "I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany."