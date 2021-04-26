OPEN APP
No walk-in vaccinations from next month. Registration must for 18-45 age group

Planning to take your jab when the vaccination for all above 18 years of age will open from next month? Well, there will be no walk-in vaccinations from 1 May. All adults who are eligible for the shots will have to register on the CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu. Taking an appointment to get a jab will be mandatory for those between 18 and 45 years. The registration for the same will start from 28 April.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

As per the central government, manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines will be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market, for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1.

Free Covid-19 vacccine for all above 18 years

Delhi joined the list of states that have decided to give free vaccines to the people above 18 years of age. Other states who have decided to provide free vaccines include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal, among several others.

Cost of Covaxin and Covishield

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be available for state governments at 600 per dose and private hospitals at 1,200 per dose. The Serum Institute of India (SII) fixed the prices of Covishield vaccine at 400 per dose for state governments and 600 per dose for private hospitals.

Here’s a step-by-step process on how to register yourself on CoWIN portal for getting Covid-19 Vaccination appointments.

1) Go to the CoWIN portal - cowin.gov.in

2) Register yourself from 28th April, 2021 onwards

3) Schedule vaccination appointment

4) Vaccination for people from 18 years upto 45 years would be done at private vaccination centres and those government vaccination centres where vaccine has been procured directly by the respective state government.


5) Check the confirmation of appointment on registered mobile number.

6) Carry the appointment slip and photo ID card used for registration.


.

