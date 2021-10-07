No water cuts in Mumbai this year! BMC's big announcement on water supplies

The BMC said that Tulsi, Vihar, Tansa, and Modak Sagar -- have already overflowed this monsoon. The stock of water is 100% in Tulsi, 99% in Vihar, 98% in Tansa, and 97% in Modak Sagar. Whereas Bhatsa Dam in Thane, which supplies 55% of the total water to Mumbai, reported 99.43% of water stock. In Upper Vaitarna, the water level stood at 99.79%, and Middle Vaitarna has 97.78% of water stock.

