Birla stated that members of the Lok Sabha are free to express their views, no one can snatch that right but should be as per decorum of Parliament
NEW DELHI :On a day that began with reports of controversial words being banned in the parliament, for being ‘unparliamentary’ which also included 'jumlajeevi', Lok Sahba Speaker Om Birla clarified that ‘decision to expunge words taken keeping in mind context and objections raised by other members’.
Birla further stated that members of the Lok Sabha are free to express their views, no one can snatch that right but should be as per decorum of Parliament.
The statements comes at the backdrop of a controversy over publication of a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that listed words such as 'ashamed', 'jumlajeevi', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' as unparliamentary expressions.
Opposition has targeted the government, accusing it of listing every word used by them to "describe how BJP was destroying India" as unparliamentary.
"No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament," Birla told reporters.
Birla said people unaware of parliamentary practices were making all kinds of comments and asserted that legislatures were independent of government.
"It is a routine practice continuing since 1959," he said referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary.
Birla said words chosen for expunging have been used by members of the ruling party as well as the opposition.
The Lok Sabha secretariat has recently issued a booklet that lists words, the use of which in both houses of Parliament will now be considered unparliamentary.
"It is a routine practice continuing since 1954," he said referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary.
Birla said words chosen for expunging have been used by members of the ruling party as well as the opposition.
"Words that have been expunged have been said in the Parliament by the both opposition as well as the ruling party. It is unfair to say that words used by opposition were expunged selectively. Words have been expunged only after the objections raised by members from both sides," he said.
Birla said the book unparliamentary words is a compilation of the words that have been expunged.
Taking on those who have been criticising it, Birla said they should have read the 1100-page dictionary comprising unparliamentary words, otherwise they would not have spread misconception. Such list has been released in 1954...1986, 1992, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2010... began releasing on a yearly basis since 2010.
As per the booklet, use of words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses.
Even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
Words like 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' have also been listed as unparliamentary expressions, according to the booklet.
Words like 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' have also been listed as unparliamentary expressions, according to the booklet.