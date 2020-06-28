No word on India-China meetings in coming days to reduce border tensions

New Delhi also indicated it was willing to up the ante against China on the multilateral front. On Friday, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar called for the setting aside of politics and “dispassionately" analyzing the “causes and drivers of the current coronavirus pandemic." This is expected to rile China which has tried to scuttle all moves and calls for an investigation into how covid-19 became a pandemic of such proportions after it first surfaced in China’s Hubei province in December. On Saturday, Japan’s Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF)’s Twitter handle put out pictures of two naval vessels Kashima and Shimayuki in exercises with the Indian Navy’s Rana and Kulish in the Indian Ocean. “JMSDF promoted mutual understanding with Indian Navy through this exercise" read the caption. A news report in the Nikkei Asian Review on Saturday said Japan's Defence Ministry was to establish a new team to deal with the Indo-Pacific affairs as part of its efforts to advance a regional strategy involving the US, India and Australia. The move “reflects the importance Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government places on its ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy’ at a time when China’s maritime presence is attracting renewed attention," the report said.