NEW DELHI : Contesting claims of a cost overrun in the construction of the Dwarka Expressway by the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG), Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari asserted that the project did not experience any cost overrun or corruption.

Speaking at the Mint Sustainability Summit 2023 on Wednesday, he, however, added that ministry officials erred in not providing a written response to CAG’s findings.

“In the Bharatmala programme, there was no detailed estimated cost. It was written separately that the cost of ring roads and flyovers would be finalized after the DPR (detailed project report) is ready. In the case of Dwarka Expressway, for the first time, there have been multiple developments. There are tunnels, bridges and bridges over bridges. It is a state-of-the-art project. Despite that, our cost is ₹18.5 crore (per kilometre) only."

He said in the meeting with CAG, officials with the ministry verbally explained the matter and did not submit a written response, which should have been filed. “That was our mistake."

Claiming that no person can blame him for corruption of even a small amount, Gadkari said if found guilty, he is ready to get punished. “We are transparent, time-bound, result-oriented, quality-conscious and corruption-free."

The recent CAG report created a political row after it flagged a huge cost overrun in the construction of the Dwarka Expressway. According to the report, the expressway, which spans 29.06 km, is being built at the cost of ₹250.77 crore per km, against the estimated ₹18.2 crore per km that was sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

Mint last week reported that the ministry would now try to convey its comments on the issue to CAG and would submit its views whenever it came up for discussion in the Public Accounts Committee.

Speaking on the government’s policy initiatives to boost infrastructure in the country, he said the government has come up with a ₹65,000 crore ‘Delhi Decongestion Plan’, out of which work of nearly ₹25,000 crore is completed, and work of another ₹33,000 crore is in progress. Further, projects worth nearly ₹6,000 crore would be taken up.

The plan involves a total of 16 projects, including the Dwarka Expressway, where 80% of the work is complete, he said. He also said an additional ₹1,500 crore may be provided to make roads in the national capital dust-free and improve the landscape and drainage systems around the road infrastructure. The plans come against the backdrop of several instances of water logging in the national capital after heavy rains this year.

On the policy to mandate minimum use of 25% precast components in national highways, expressways and centrally sponsored infrastructure projects, he said the initiative would lead to saving of both cost and time, along with ensuring the usage of high-quality raw material.