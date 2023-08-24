‘No wrongdoing in any infra project’2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Speaking at the Mint Sustainability Summit 2023 on Wednesday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, said ministry officials erred in not providing a written response to CAG’s findings
NEW DELHI : Contesting claims of a cost overrun in the construction of the Dwarka Expressway by the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG), Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari asserted that the project did not experience any cost overrun or corruption.