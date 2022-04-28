Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray today lauded the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's decision to remove loudspeakers from religious structures, and took a dig at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, specially the masjids," the MNS chief posted on Twitter.

"Unfortunately in Maharashtra we don't have any 'yogis'; what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists). Here's hoping and praying good sense prevails.." the MNS chief added.

In UP, nearly 11,000 unauthorised loudspeakers had been removed from religious places and volume of another 35,000 was set to permissible limits Pradesh following a government order, a senior police official said, PTI reported.

Recently, the MNS chief Raj gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from religious places, especially mosques, in the state by May 3, which has led to a political row in the state over the issue.