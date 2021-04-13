An image claiming that registration for Covid-19 vaccinations can be done through Whatsapp has been circulating on social media.

The image tells people to send a message on a given number and their Aadhaar card or any other government ID.

The Centre has clarified that the claims are false and registrations can only be done through the CoWIN portal or Arogya Setu app.

An image claiming that COVID-19 #Vaccination appointment can be booked through #WhatsApp is circulating on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake.



Registration for #COVID19 vaccination can be done only through the COWIN portal and Arogya Setu app. pic.twitter.com/HmqvpraDlo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 12, 2021

How to register for vaccination?

A user guide for the citizen registration and appointment for vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Health Authority (NHA).

Log on to www.cowin.gov.in

1) Enter your mobile number

2) Get an OTP to create your account

3) Enter the OTP and click on the “Verify" button.

4) You will be directed to the registration of the vaccination' page. On this page, there will be an option to choose one photo ID proof.

5) Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document

6) The page will ask you if you have any comorbidities, which can be answered by simply clicking on 'yes', 'no'.

7) If 45+, upload doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof.

8) Once the details are entered for registration, Click on the “Register" button.

9) Once the registration is completed; the system will show the “Account Details".

10) A citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on the “Add More" button.

11) There will be a button indicating 'Schedule appointment'. Now click on it.

12) Search a vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block and pin code.

13) Date and availability will also be displayed.

14) Click on the 'book' button.

15) On successful completion of booking, you will receive a message. That confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.

India's vaccination coverage

The rumour comes in the backdrop of India having administered 10,85,33,085 Covid-19 vaccine doses through 16,08,448 sessions so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday

Among the total include 90,33,621 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 1,00,78,589 frontlines (FLWs) who have taken their first dose. The second dose has been administered to 55,58,103 HCWs and 49,19,212 FLWs.

"In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 41,69,609 doses administered per day," the Centre has said.

