Delhi violence: 10-year-old boy lands in ICU after mob attack in Mayur Vihar

A 10-year-old boy was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after a mob allegedly stormed a residential society in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3 on Sunday evening, leaving around 10 to 15 people injured. Residents claimed the violence erupted after some locals objected to the alleged eve-teasing of a young woman.

As reported by News18, eyewitnesses alleged that a group of around 10 to 15 men entered the housing society and assaulted residents, creating panic in the locality.

According to residents, the confrontation began when a few people intervened after witnessing the alleged harassment of a woman. They claimed that one of the accused later returned with several associates, following which the group allegedly launched an attack inside the society.

Residents told News18 that several people were assaulted during the violence, leaving nearly 10 to 15 individuals injured. Among the injured was a 10-year-old boy, who sustained serious injuries and remains admitted to the ICU. According to the boy's family, he had accompanied his cousin, who is around 27 to 28 years old, to take photographs when they were caught in the violence.

Family alleges attackers used stones and wooden sticks The injured boy's sister alleged that the attackers were armed with stones and wooden sticks. She said, “One of them had a large stone in his hand. He was also carrying a wooden stick. It was quite broad and even had nails in it". She further alleged that her family saw only three people directly carrying out the assault.

The sister also claimed that one of the accused is a resident of the Gharoili area in Mayur Vihar Phase-3. Photographs of the suspected attacker have already been handed over to the Delhi Police as part of the investigation.

AAP MLA questions law and order; police begin investigation According to News18, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar also reacted to the incident, questioning the law-and-order situation in the national capital. He alleged that the violence occurred despite a police outpost being located barely 500 metres from the residential society.

The legislator said he visited the locality on Sunday night and met residents who expressed fear and anger over the incident. Kumar further alleged that criminals were operating without fear despite Delhi having what he described as a "four-engine government" and urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to ensure that those responsible are arrested without delay.