Nobel for Modi? Indian PM world’s most credible face of peace, believes Nobel committee deputy3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:51 AM IST
If PM Modi were to win the Nobel Peace Prize, it would be a historic moment for the deserving leader, as per Asle Toje.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the strongest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize, believes Asle Toje. The Deputy Leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee has highlighted that PM Modi is the most credible face of peace in the world today. Toje further explained that he is a big fan of the Indian PM.
