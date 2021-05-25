Nobody is marching to Delhi: Farmer leader Tikait ahead of 'black day' on 26 May

Ahead of observing 'Black Day For Democracy' by protesting farmers tomorrow in order to mark six months since they started protesting against the Centre's agri laws at Delhi borders, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that nobody will be marching to Delhi.

"We'll put up black flags. There'll be no crowding or public meeting. Nobody is marching to Delhi. People will put up the flags wherever they are. It's been 6 months now, Government hasn't taken back black laws," Tikait said.

The farmers have decided to observe 26 May as 'black day' to mark six months since they started protesting against the agri laws at Delhi borders.

"On 26 May, we will complete six months of this protest and it also happens to mark seven years since PM Modi formed the government. We will observe it as black day," said farmers leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.

He appealed to the farmers to raise blags at their houses, vehicles and shops on the day.

"We appeal to people of the country and also Punjab to hang black flags at their house, shops, trucks and other vehicles. We will also burn effigies of (PM) Narendra Modi as a form of protest," Rajewal said

The farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the farm laws passed by the Centre.

Earlier, the Haryana CM had urged farmers to suspend their protest during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, claiming that their movements to and from dharna sites were spreading the infection in villages.

Khattar had said, "In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, I once again appeal to the farmer leaders to suspend their protests. The only goal for all of us should be to save the lives of people in the time of this crisis. There is nothing more than human life."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday had also extended its support to the call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to observe a countrywide protest on May 26 and observe it as a "Black Day For Democracy".

In a tweet, AAP leader Raghav Chadha urged the Centre to immediately resume talks with the farmers and accede to their demands.

Moreover, 12 opposition parties on Sunday extended their support to the decision of the farmers' body.

"We extend our support to the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to observe a countrywide protest day on May 26 marking the completion of six months of the heroic peaceful Kisan struggle," read the joint statement issued by 12 major opposition parties.

