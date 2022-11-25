Nobody should go through what I have gone through: 26/11 survivor 'Baby Moshe'2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 07:27 PM IST
Moshe's parents Gabi and Rivka are remembered at a gathering every year and the participants pray in their memory
Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who was just two years old when he lost his parents in the 2008 Mumbai attack, has called upon the international community to look for ways to counter terror so that "nobody has to go through what he has gone through".