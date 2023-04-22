'Nobody...': What IIT Madras student told his friends before committing suicide

'Nobody...': What IIT Madras student told his friends before committing suicide1 min read . 03:47 PM IST
- The 20-yr-old Chemical Engineering student left a note for friends for being nice to him
The second-year student from the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai, who committed suicide on Friday, would often tell his friends "No one has time for me, all are busy."
The "academically brilliant" student could not have a healthy socialising "to relieve his stress", an investigating officers told NDTV and added he thanked his friends for being nice to him in an unsigned note
The 20-year-old from Maharashtra was pursuing Chemical Engineering at the institute. On Friday, he was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus.
"He did not respond and then the hostel room's door was broken open and he was found hanging," the officer said.
Preliminary probe indicated that the deceased student may have had some issues arising out of him being in love with a woman, the officer said.
The IIT-Madras, which conveyed its condolence to the bereaved, said: "We are deeply anguished to convey the untimely passing away of an undergraduate student from the Chemical Engineering Department in the afternoon of 21 April 2023 in his hostel room. The Institute has lost one of its own, and the professional community has lost a good student. The reason for the demise is unknown. Police are investigating. The parents have been informed."
The Institute said it is taking all possible measures to proactively identify and help students under stress. "We will continue to keep strengthening these measures."
This would be the fourth case of suicide at the IIT-Madras this year.
On March 14, a third-year B-Tech student of IIT-Madras died by suicide. A post-graduate student of engineering of IIT-M also died by suicide on February 14. He too had been found dead in his hostel room. There have been similar suicides in the past.
(With inputs from agencies)
