NoBrokerHood joins govt-backed ONDC to enhance shopping experience for residents1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:15 PM IST
NoBrokerHood app joins ONDC to enhance residents' shopping experience by offering a wide range of products and services on one platform.
NoBrokerHood, the visitor, society and payment management app by NoBroker, has said that it has joined the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in order to transform daily shopping experience for residents. As per the company's statement, this will help society residents avail everything from food, groceries, daily essentials, etc. on one app.