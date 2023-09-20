NoBrokerHood, the visitor, society and payment management app by NoBroker, has said that it has joined the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in order to transform daily shopping experience for residents. As per the company's statement, this will help society residents avail everything from food, groceries, daily essentials, etc. on one app.

ONDC is a non-profit company whose network will enable the display of products and services from all participating e-commerce platforms in search results across all apps on the network.

As per the company's statement, “the combined synergies of ONDC’s protocol with NoBroker’s technological capabilities, will focus on boosting hyperlocal commerce by enabling and empowering merchants to showcase and sell their products with ease to a wider audience."

It also added that ONDC Network on the NoBrokerHood app will empower small vendors and also enable residents to order their daily needs from their preferred outlet/vendor.

It added that residents can order from recognised eateries like Pizza Hut, McDonald's etc to a hyperlocal biryani from a restaurant close to their home from the single app. Apart from food, residents can also order any other necessary home items, it stated.

Moreover, it also added that the residents can buy these products without any price markups, resulting in their savings and also enabling small retailers to have the same opportunities as big brands.

As per the statement, over 50,000 eateries and thousands of kirana stores and grocery outlets are live on the NobrokerHood app.

Speaking on this, Akhil Gupta, Co-founder, Chief Product and Technology Officer, NoBroker said, “We are thrilled to join the ONDC ecosystem. This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to provide a seamless society living experience for our customers."

Further adding, he said, "It is a win-win situation for small and medium business owners/retailers who get to showcase their products and compete with better known brands, as well as for society residents who can enjoy a trouble-free and superior living experience."