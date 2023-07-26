The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a coalition of opposition parties, is likely to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha. This move marks the first such motion in 20 years, with the previous instance being in 2003 against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. Sources close to the development have confirmed that all parties are united in this decision. The decision to move the motion comes after the monsoon session of Parliament faced disruption for four consecutive days due to the opposition's demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the ethnic violence in Manipur. "Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the Prime Minister on Manipur. He should make a statement on the Manipur violence as he is our leader in the parliament," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out two opposition leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - for debate on Manipur issue

Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs today The Congress party on Tuesday called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party's parliamentary office at 10:30 am Wednesday. The Congress has also issued a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the Parliament today.

No-confidence motion: Amit Shah reaches out to opposition Seeking to break the current logjam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday sought "invaluable cooperation" of the opposition to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament and asked them to rise above party lines to find a "permanent" solution to the embroglio in a "harmonious" way. In identical letters in Hindi to opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shah said the people of Manipur want that MPs of all political parties give them confidence that the lawmakers are united and committed to the peace of Manipur. Kharge is the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Chowdhury is the Congress leader in Lok Sabha. Shah said the government is ready to discuss the Manipur issue and urged all to cooperate, rising above party lines.

Opposition likely to bring no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against govt today The Opposition parties plan to table a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, confirms Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary stated. The decision was taken as Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined to address the Manipur crisis, as demanded by the opposition parties. Since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20, Opposition members have engaged in protests and sloganeering, leading to repeated adjournments of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.