The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a coalition of opposition parties, is likely to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha. This move marks the first such motion in 20 years, with the previous instance being in 2003 against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. Sources close to the development have confirmed that all parties are united in this decision.

The decision to move the motion comes after the monsoon session of Parliament faced disruption for four consecutive days due to the opposition's demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the ethnic violence in Manipur.

"Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the Prime Minister on Manipur. He should make a statement on the Manipur violence as he is our leader in the parliament," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out two opposition leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - for debate on Manipur issue