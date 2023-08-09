No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE: The opposition parties on Tuesday opened the debate in Lok Sabha for taking up discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government. The INDIA alliance leaders demanded the Centre's accountability for its. On the other hand, Rajya Sabha passed four Bills - the Inter-services Organisations (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill, 2023; the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023; and the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023. The Bills were passed in the absence of the Opposition members who walked out of the Upper House after demanding a discussion on Manipur's situation.

On Wednesday, the parliament's proceedings will start at 11 AM. Today, a total of six bills will be moved by the government in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing on Wednesday. This includes the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023. Besides, the opposition bloc INDIA has started a meeting in the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.

Senior Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury informed that Rahul Gandhi will also speak in Lok Sabha today.