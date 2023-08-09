No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE: The opposition parties on Tuesday opened the debate in Lok Sabha for taking up discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government. The INDIA alliance leaders demanded the Centre's accountability for its. On the other hand, Rajya Sabha passed four Bills - the Inter-services Organisations (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill, 2023; the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023; and the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023. The Bills were passed in the absence of the Opposition members who walked out of the Upper House after demanding a discussion on Manipur's situation.
On Wednesday, the parliament's proceedings will start at 11 AM. Today, a total of six bills will be moved by the government in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing on Wednesday. This includes the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023. Besides, the opposition bloc INDIA has started a meeting in the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.
Senior Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury informed that Rahul Gandhi will also speak in Lok Sabha today.
Senior Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Rahul Gandhi will speak today in Lok Sabha. He said Gandhi will begin from the Opposition side at around 12 noon.
The Congress party has called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party's parliamentary office at 10:30 AM today.
The meeting of Union Cabinet begins at Parliament House Annexe.
The Indian Parliament on Tuesday passed the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023. here are the key features of the Act:
- The Act establishes the National Dental Commission and mandates the formation of State Dental Councils or Joint Dental Councils. This structure aims to decentralize authority and enhance effective regulation
- The Act will empower three distinct Autonomous Boards: the Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Dental Education Board, the Dental Assessment and Rating Board (DARB), and the Ethics and Dental Registration Board (EDRB). These boards will carry out specific functions, contributing to a comprehensive regulatory framework.
- The Act will introduce a fixed tenure for the Chairperson, Members, and Secretary of the Commission, with no possibility of reappointment. The NDC will emphasize promotive and preventive dental care services and will focus on fostering the soft skills necessary for career advancement among dentists and dental auxiliaries.
- The Act will encourage partnerships with industry and institutions to promote advancements in dental research.
- The Act will provide for maintaining an online and live National Register of licensed dentists and dental auxiliaries. Furthermore, it establishes a Dental Advisory Council with representation from all States/Union Territories to ensure comprehensive insights and guidance.
- The Act will empower the Commission to frame guidelines for fee determination for fifty percent of seats in private dental colleges and deemed Universities.
In Rajya Sabha today, governemnt will move six bills for consideration and passing on 9 August. These include:
- The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
- The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023
- The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023
- The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023
- The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023
- The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023
