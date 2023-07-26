No-confidence motion will be discussed in Lok Sabha at 12 noon today1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has filed a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government in Lok Sabha. Opposition MPs are also demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue.
The no-confidence motion, which has been pushed by the opposition, will be taken up for discussion at 12 noon Wednesday. The Lok Sabha Speaker, after assessing that it has sufficient support and has allotted the time for discussion.
