The no-confidence motion, which has been pushed by the opposition, will be taken up for discussion at 12 noon Wednesday. The Lok Sabha Speaker, after assessing that it has sufficient support and has allotted the time for discussion.

As per the Lok Sabha rules, when a no confidence motion is filed at the Parliament, the Speaker has to first assess whether the notice has support of 50 MPs or not and accordingly, allots time and date

Earlier today, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi filed the no confidence motion notice against the PM Modi Government in Lok Sabha. It was filed at 9.20 in the notice office.

Apart from Congress, BRS also moved a similar motion against the PM Modi government in Lok Sabha today

Opposition leaders move notices seeking discussion on Manipur

During the fifth day of the Parliament Monsoon session, opposition MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha submitted notices demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue. The ongoing crisis in Manipur has been a primary cause of the continuous stalemate in both Houses of Parliament since the commencement of the session.

In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an Adjournment Motion Notice, seeking a discussion on the situation. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MPs Tiruchi Siva from DMK and Manoj Jha from RJD submitted Suspension of Business Notices under Rule 267, urging the Upper House Chairman to suspend all other scheduled business for the day, including the Zero Hour and Question Hour, to address the pressing matter of the violence-hit state.

Other opposition MPs, such as Congress' Ranjeet Ranjan, Rajeev Shukla, and Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, have also proposed similar notices for the discussion.

Amit Shah says ‘Government is ready to discuss Manipur’

The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written a letter to two opposition leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for debate on the Manipur issue, saying the government is ready for a discussion and "seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines". The Home Minister, who informed about the letters while replying to a debate on the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha later informed about the letters in a tweet on Tuesday.

