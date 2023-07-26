No-confidence motion will be discussed in Lok Sabha at 12 noon today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written a letter to two opposition leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for debate on the Manipur issue, saying the government is ready for a discussion and "seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines". The Home Minister, who informed about the letters while replying to a debate on the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha later informed about the letters in a tweet on Tuesday.

