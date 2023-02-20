No-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI), also known as zero-cost EMI, is now becoming a popular scheme as one can buy expensive items and can pay for them conveniently over a few months, as per their convenience. This scheme has given a new shape and form to the entire payment ecosystem, where shoppers can buy big items like refrigerators, TVs, washing machines, mobile phones, and other goods without worrying about high interest and extra processing fees.

During the festive season, many companies and online retailers come up with no-cost EMI schemes.

What are the hidden costs of no-cost EMI?

No-cost EMIs are financing options that let you spread out the cost of an acquisition over time without accruing interest. Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech said that while this may seem appealing on the surface, there is a price to be paid. This cost typically manifests itself as your decision to forgo a discount on the goods or services in the issue.

Siddharth Maurya, Resource Specialist, Expertise Real-Estate and Fund Management said the name by itself has the power to entice customers to buy their top pick from their wish list, but they often forego the hidden costs involved with zero-cost EMI, and most customers are unaware of them.

Through a circular dated September 17, 2013, RBI said that the concept of zero percent interest is nonexistent and that such schemes only serve the purpose of alluring and exploiting vulnerable customers, he added.

Difference between regular EMI and no-cost EMI

A regular EMI option often entails combining principal and interest payments with the monthly product cost payback. “With a free EMI card, the consumer can convert his purchases into EMIs up to a certain credit limit. There is no additional fee for the interest because it is implicitly incorporated in the no-cost EMI by charging a higher price," said Amit Gupta

The applicable interest can typically be seen as a discount in your product invoice when you choose a no-cost-EMI plan. Siddharth Maurya said that customers should be aware that in the case of a no-cost EMI, it is the interest rate you are paying under EMI in the form of a discount amount that you may have gotten in regular EMIs.

Before choosing a no-cost EMI card, do this

According to Maurya, you could be required to pay a processing fee in some circumstances. Customers should be aware that even if you are not responsible for paying the product's interest in the event of no-cost EMIs, you will still be required to pay the bank's 18% GST on the interest.

So, before choosing a no-cost EMI card, it would be beneficial to verify the terms and conditions and to look up the tenure, processing fee, pre-closure fees, prepayment penalties, late payment charges, etc.