No-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI), also known as zero-cost EMI, is now becoming a popular scheme as one can buy expensive items and can pay for them conveniently over a few months, as per their convenience. This scheme has given a new shape and form to the entire payment ecosystem, where shoppers can buy big items like refrigerators, TVs, washing machines, mobile phones, and other goods without worrying about high interest and extra processing fees.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}